First death in Sri Lanka due to Covid-19

Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 20:10

The first death in Sri Lanka due to Covid-19 (new Coronavirus) has been reported.

A patient who was being treated at the IDH hospital in the ICU has died today.

This is the first death reported in Sri Lanka due to coronavirus infection.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the deceased was a 60 year old resident of Marawila.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the deceased had undergone a kidney transplant a few years ago and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was the 4th person to test positive in Sri Lanka.

Relatives will be allowed to pay their last respects at the hospital and his final rites will be held today itself, under the supervision of Public Health Inspect

110 people have been infected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka and nine of them have left the hospital after recovering fully.

It is reported that 199 persons suspected of contracting the virus are under medical supervision in 21 hospitals island wide.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with coronavirus worldwide has exceeded six hundred thousand (600,000).

The first infected patient in Sri Lanka was a Chinese female who recovered fully and was discharged. 

The First Sri Lankan to be infected was reported in Italy and she recovered in a hospital in Italy. 

The first Sri Lankan to be reported for the infection in Sri Lanka was a tour guide who was with a group of Italians. 

He also recovered fully and was discharged from hospital. 


 

