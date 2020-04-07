Update - 113 patients reported so far in SL - Three more patients diagnosed positive

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that three more people have been identified as being infected with Covid 19, a new coronavirus.
Accordingly, 113 people have been infected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka.
Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 20:41
