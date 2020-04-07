Sate pharmacies remain closed today - IGP introduces system to purchase medicines

The acting IGP has taken steps to introduce a process for people who cannot order medications via WhatsApp, Weber or Imo.

They could contact the OIC of the area and get connected to a pharmacy for their medications.

However, yesterday it was announced that the state pharmacies have been ordered to remain open. But the public has been severely inconvenienced due to the closure of state pharmacies in Colombo and several other areas.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) yesterday announced all pharmacies except state pharmacies to close down immediately and therefore all private pharmacies were closed.

However, despite the directives to open the state pharmacies, the state pharmacy in Town Hall Colombo was only open for a couple of hours and was subsequently closed according to their security personnel.

Our correspondent stated that as a result of this, the people who came to receive the drugs had been severely inconvenienced.