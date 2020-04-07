The+father+who+remained+in+quarantine+as+his+little+daughter+bids+farewell+to+life...

Even though the authorities have informed that those who have travelled abroad and those who have had close contact with foreigners should be in quarantine for 14 days, some people still remain in hiding avoiding quarantine.

They behave as a group that has no social responsibility, or love for the nation and the people.

But this story is about a father who fulfilled his duty for the greater good of humanity ad a great personal cost for himself.

Nirosh Manjula, a resident of Aswaththa area in Avissawella, a tourist bus driver by profession, has been in self-quarantine on the advice of health authorities, in another house belonging to him.

During this time, his eldest daughter passed away yesterday morning due to illness.

He has decided to stay in quarantine for the greater good of his community and thereby missing the last moment of his daughter’s life where he can bid her farewell in this journey of life. The funeral will be taken without his presence.