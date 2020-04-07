Another+Sri+Lankan+becomes+a+victim+of+Covid-19.+Third+Sri+Lankan+to+lose+their+life+this+week

Lakshen Wijeratne, a 55-year-old Sri Lankan male, from Maharagama, residing in Feltham, London, has died due to Covid-19 (new coronavirus) this evening. He is a father of three children and was in the ICU for several days after being infected with the virus.

He is the third Sri Lankan to die from the virus.



A Sri Lankan male in Switzerland died this week becoming the first Sri Lanka victim of this deadly virus. He was a 59-year-old who had migrated to Switzerland from Punkudutive in Jaffna.

The second Sri Lankan to die from the disease (the first death reported on Sri Lankan soil) was reported a couple of hours ago. He was a 60-year-old resident of Marawila