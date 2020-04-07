සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

over 650,000 infected in the world and over 10,000 reported deaths in Italy - Covid 19

Sunday, 29 March 2020 - 6:09

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 660,706, and 30, 652 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 4.41 am today (29).

United States has the highest number of infections and the only country with over 100,000 cases. Italy has surpassed China both in terms of infections and deaths. Italy has the highest number of deaths followed by Spain.

Five countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain and Germany). Italy has been the first country to record over 10,000 deaths due to the virus.

Countries with over 80,000 infected patients

* USA   121,478
* Italy    92,472
* China   81,999

Countries with 35,000-80,000 infected patients

* Spain       73,235
* Germany  57,695
* France     38,105
* Iran         35,408

Countries with 5,000-35,000 infected patients

* UK               17,312
* Switzerland   14,706
* South Korea    9,478
* Netherlands    9,819
* Belgium          9,134
* Austria            8,271
* Turkey            7,402
* Canada           5,576
* Portugal          5,170

The Global death count now stands at 30,652.

Countries with over 500 reported deaths

* Italy             10,023
* Spain             5,982
* China             3,299
* Iran               2,517
* France            2,314
* USA                2,026
* UK                  1,021
* Netherlands       639

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 139,415 people.
