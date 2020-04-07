856+people+arrested+for+violating+curfew+within+the+last+24+hours+

The police media unit stated that 184 vehicles have also been taken into custody.
Accordingly, 6,041 persons and 1,477 vehicles have been apprehended since the curfew was imposed on the 20th of this month.
