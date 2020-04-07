Sri Lanka Covid-19 (Coronavirus) patients increase to 115

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that five more people have been identified as infected with Covid-19 (new coronavirus).



Accordingly, 115 persons infected with the coronavirus have been reported in the country while nine have been diagnosed yesterday.



Sri Lanka also reported the first Coronavirus death yesterday.

The 60 year old, was receiving treatment at the ICU of the IDH hospital after having contracted the Virus.

Health Services Director General Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that the deceased who was a tourist guide, has had a kidney transplant few years ago and also had blood sugar and high blood pressure.

He was the 4th person to test positive in Sri Lanka.

Relatives will be allowed to pay their last respects at the hospital and his final rites will be held today itself, under the supervision of Public Health Inspectors.



Meanwhile, a 60 year old Sri Lankan residing in London, also died due to the Coronavirus, yesterday while receiving treatment.