Curfew will be lifted for 8 hours tomorrow, excluding Western province and Jaffna district

The island-wide curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus continues to be in effect today.

The curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Jaffna districts identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.



The six day curfew will be lifted in other areas at 6.00 AM tomorrow (Monday 30) and re-imposed at 2.00 PM on the same day



Meanwhile, the Security Forces have taken measures to close a part of the Kandy-Akurana and Puttalam-Kadayankulama villages.



This was when a patient infected with Covid-19, a new corona virus, was reported from each of these villages.

Meanwhile, 6401 persons have been arrested for violating curfew since the 20th of this month.