The+Hiru+Sahana+Yathra+will+journey+for+the+3rd+day+

The Hiru Sahana Yathra is now in operation on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus was implemented for the third day.



Therefore, everything is ready for the journey to commence from the Hiru Life studio in Battaramulla, Pelawatta to Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts for the thrid day.

The Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step according to an initiative of Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru group of companies.



The Hiru Shana Yatra will journey across the country considering your life and protection as our responsibility.