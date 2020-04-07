Cordoned+off+villagers+in++Akurana+and+Kadayankulam+into+quarantine

Steps have been taken to quarantine the residents of Akurana from Kandy and Kadayankulam village from Puttalam which were cordoned off and isolated due to the discovery of two patients infected with Covid-19 (Corona virus).

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva when inquired informed the Hiru news team that the people of Akurana have been instructed to self-quarantine in their own homes.

The Army Commander also stated that a quarantine center will be built in a school in Puttalam to quarantine the people living in the cordoned off section of the Kadayankulam village in Puttalam.