17,000 overseas Sri Lankans register with contact Sri Lanka website

More than 17,000 Sri Lankans living abroad have registered on the website which was launched with the corona virus pandemic.

This was according to a request made by the government of Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Foreign relations said that 17,457 persons had registered on the Contact Sri Lanka website by yesterday afternoon.

There were 6,773 are Sri Lankans from the Middle East, 1,892 from Europe, 1,302 in South Asia and 1,028 in North America that registered with the website.

Meanwhile, 28 persons who had returned to Sri Lanka from overseas and sent to the Welikanda - Galkanda Quarantine Center were sent home today after completing the quarantine period.

According to our regional correspondent, 24 of them were from Italy and four were from Korea.



Details of Contact Sri Lanka

‘Contact Sri Lanka’ an online portal has been made available by the Ministry of Foreign Relations for the benefit of Overseas Sri Lankans was launched today (26 March 2020) at the Ministry of Foreign Relations. The web can be accessed at www.contactsrilanka.mfa.gov.lk.

Establishment of the portal, is pursuant to the call made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for coordinated efforts by all Government stakeholders to fight the COVID-19 outbreak and to harness digital technology to prompt faster and more efficient service delivery.

All Sri Lankans living abroad are invited to register voluntarily on the platform’s basic functionalities allowing the Government of Sri Lanka to reach out and provide assistance during emergencies such as the COVID19 outbreak. This platform will allow the Ministry to access real time data for quick action. The open access platform would also facilitate Overseas Sri Lankans to interact between government stakeholders, promoting greater access to the Government services through a single centralized point at the Ministry of Foreign Relations. This Portal will also connect Overseas Sri Lankans with the network of Sri Lanka Missions abroad.

In the long term, the Portal will be expanded and is expected to serve as an official source of information and facilitate Overseas Sri Lankans in obtaining a wider range of digital services offered by the Government.

A dedicated team of officials have already been assigned by the Ministry of Foreign Relations to respond to queries of Overseas Sri Lankans and also to act as an online help desk, during emergencies in consultation with relevant stakeholders. Registration by country will also allow the Ministry to propose concrete policy decisions in critical response situations such as evacuation etc., depending on the number of emergency assistance requests generated.

For easy facilitation, the portal also includes a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) which will serve as a guideline for generic queries. This user friendly platform can be easily navigated via the internet, on any browser or interface and can be accessed by all registered users to direct a query or request assistance, even from a mobile phone.

The data provided through this portal is protected to ensure the privacy of Overseas Sri Lankans and will not be shared without the consent of the users.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations, is hopeful that this integrated platform will elevate its existing service delivery for Overseas Sri Lankans to a higher level, particularly allowing rapid response in times of emergencies. All Sri Lankans living abroad are invited to benefit from this portal.