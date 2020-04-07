Aviation+Authority+extends+ban+on+all+inbound+international+commercial+passenger+flights+

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka has decided to extend the ban on all inbound international commercial passenger flights to Sri Lanka's Airports until April 07.

The suspension of all inward bound commercial passenger flights was due to expire on March 31.

Accordingly, all international Airports in Sri Lanka will continue to be closed for the operation of inbound international commercial passenger flights (i.e. arrivals) until 23.59hrs on 7 April 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka). This closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

During the closure period the following will be permitted: