Indefinite+curfew+in+Kandy+and+Puttalam+along+with+Western+Province+and+Jaffna

The Presidential Media Division states that the curfew in effect in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts will continue until further notice.

In all other districts the curfew will be relaxed at 6.00 am tomorrow and will be re-imposed at 2 pm on the same day.

Inter district travel is prohibited for any purpose other than essential services.



The Presidential Media Division stated that the law will be strictly enforced against those who misuse the methodology set in motion to maintain essential services efficiently.

The government has also called upon the public to abide by these instructions that are in place for the benefit of the general public.

Atalogama in the Kalutara district and Akurana in the Kandy district have been completely cordoned off and have been named as inaccessible areas and will remain in isolation.

The Presidential Media Division further stated that no one is allowed to enter or leave these two villages.