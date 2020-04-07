Robot to service Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka - Starting with Homagama

The plan to conduct daily routine services for patients, with the assistance of a robot will commence from the 28th under the auspices of the Director of Health Services Anil Jasinghe, for patients suspected of Coronavirus infection currently being treated at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The robot is a local product and is sponsored by Atlas.

The robot has been installed in 24 hours and can handle the work of 100 people.

The services include providing food and medicines to the patient, delivering the patient's messages to the doctor, sending the doctor's messages to the patient, travel from ward-to-ward and from patient to patient.

This work is done through a computer system and the service can be accessed with the input of relevant data.

It is said that using this robot will eliminate the possibility of spreading the COVID-19 virus and save the extra cost of treating staff.

The Director General of Health Services, Anil Jasinghe said that 50 such robots will be sourced to the government as soon as possible and delivered to hospitals where the COVID-19 infected patients are being treated.