Wildlife officers have taken steps to release six pythons who had come to a house in Ududeniya, Thalathuoya and released them to the Randenigala Reserve.

According to information received by wildlife officials at Keerthi Bandarapurapura area, the six pythons were caught in the bathroom of a house and there were five males and one female.

Wildlife officials have said that this time is the breeding season and it is normal for males to come on search of females .