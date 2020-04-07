සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Five, Covid-19 patients at ICU

Sunday, 29 March 2020 - 13:22

Five (5), covid-19 infected patients admitted to the hospital are currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

There are 115 coronavirus infected patients reported from Sri Lanka while nine new patients were diagnosed with the virus yesterday.

Nine (9) patients have been discharged from the IDH hospital after fully recovering from their infection.  

Currently there are 96 patients receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the cremation of the first Sri Lankan to die in Sri Lanka due to the infection will take place at Kotikawatta - Mulleriyawa crematorium following the post mortem examination.

The victim, a 60-year-old resident of Marawila, died of the virus while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH).

The victim was a tour guide, and he had a kidney transplant a few years ago and is suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

A 60-year-old Sri Lankan resident in London, UK and another Sri Lankan retired doctor in UK died yesterday while being treated for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Graham Abbott, a British national who returned to UK after visiting Sri Lanka for a holiday had shared his experience with the BBC news service.

He said Sri Lanka's method adopted to control the coronavirus was way ahead of the measures adopted by Britain.

Meanwhile, the sixth batch of expatriates who had returned to the island from abroad and sent to quarantine centers were released after completing their quarantine period and sent home today.

According to the Army, this group had completed their quarantine period at the Galkanda -Welikanda, centre and was sent home from .

