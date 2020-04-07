සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The funeral of the first Sri Lankan to die of Covid-19 (Video)

Sunday, 29 March 2020 - 14:14

The+funeral+of+the+first+Sri+Lankan+to+die+of+Covid-19++%28Video%29

The funeral of the first Sri Lankan to die in Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus infection was carried out at the Mulleriyawa crematorium in Kotikawatta today.

It was under the full supervision of the Public Health Inspectors and Health Sectors.

Our correspondent stated that two relatives of the deceased had come to the place where the cremation was taking place.

Before conducting the cremation, the PHIs advised the workers on how they should carry out the cremation.

The victim, a 60-year-old resident of Marawila, died of the coronavirus while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH).

The victim, a tour guide, had a kidney transplant a few years ago and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 117 persons are currently under medical supervision in the hospital.

The highest number of confirmed corona cases was reported from the Colombo District with 29 cases.

The Epidemiology Unit states that 17 cases were reported from the Kalutara district, 11 from Puttalam and 10 from Gampaha.



US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.