The funeral of the first Sri Lankan to die of Covid-19 (Video)

The funeral of the first Sri Lankan to die in Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus infection was carried out at the Mulleriyawa crematorium in Kotikawatta today.

It was under the full supervision of the Public Health Inspectors and Health Sectors.

Our correspondent stated that two relatives of the deceased had come to the place where the cremation was taking place.

Before conducting the cremation, the PHIs advised the workers on how they should carry out the cremation.

The victim, a 60-year-old resident of Marawila, died of the coronavirus while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH).

The victim, a tour guide, had a kidney transplant a few years ago and was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 117 persons are currently under medical supervision in the hospital.

The highest number of confirmed corona cases was reported from the Colombo District with 29 cases.

The Epidemiology Unit states that 17 cases were reported from the Kalutara district, 11 from Puttalam and 10 from Gampaha.