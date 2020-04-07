Lady Ridgeway Children's Hospital provides contact details for inquiries

The administration of the Lady Ridgeway Children's Hospital has put in place a mechanism to provide medication to all children receiving treatment.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to introduce telephone numbers to which the relevant clinic or specialist of the child can be contacted.

Information can be obtained during weekdays from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm about the examinations required by the child or the medication, before the supply ends.

Information on the medication can be obtained by calling 011 2 69 37 11 or 011 2 69 37 12.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka ENT Specialists Association sattes that emergency surgery related to throat, ear and nose diseases may be postponed temporarily.

The association stated in a statement that the health authorities have recommended that such measures be taken due to the coronavirus situation.

However, if there is a problem with sore throat, ear and nose diseases, the association requested to consult the throat, ear, nose or medical staff of the hospital by telephone.