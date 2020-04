Another person has been discharged from IDH Hospital in Colombo after recovering from coronavirus.



Accordingly, the number of patients fully recovered will increase to 10.



Meanwhile, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 117 persons are currently under medical supervision in the hospital.



The Epidemiology Unit reported that the highest number of confirmed corona cases was reported from the Colombo District with 29 cases while 17 cases were reported from the Kalutara district, 11 from Puttalam and 10 from Gampaha District.