Sri+Lankan+Airlines+cabin+crew+member+tested+positive+for+coronavirus

A female cabin crew member of the Sri Lankan Airlines, who was admitted to IDH for showing symptoms of coronavirus, has been tested at IDH and confirmed positive for the COVID- 19 virus.
She is currently receiving treatment at IDH.
Sunday, 29 March 2020 - 13:57
A female cabin crew member of the Sri Lankan Airlines, who was admitted to IDH for showing symptoms of coronavirus, has been tested at IDH and confirmed positive for the COVID- 19 virus.
She is currently receiving treatment at IDH.
Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More