Australia allocates US $ 100 million to support domestic violence prevention efforts

Australia has set aside US $ 100 million to support domestic violence prevention efforts, which have increased due to the closure of cities and villages for coronavirus.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the number of people using Google's Internet search engine seeking support on domestic violence has increased by 75 per cent as a result of stopping non-essential services across Australia to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



Australia's main relief organization against domestic violence has also reported a 40 per cent increase in the number of women who support it.



Australia has allocated $ 1.1 billion to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



There are about 4,000 cases of Covid-19 infections in Australia while 16 deaths have been reported.



However, the Health Minister of Australia said that health measures including the promotion of social distance have slowed the spread of Covid-19 in Australia.