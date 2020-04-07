Arunodaya Mw in Obeysekerapura, Rajagiriya temporarily cordoned off

Entry into Arunodaya Mawatha of Obeysekerapura, Rajagiriya has been temporarily suspended due to the presence of several patients suspected of contracting the corona virus.

The police said that the entry into the area was suspended on the instructions of the Chief Medical Officer of the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council.

A priest has taken some residents of the area to a church service in Sooriyawewa area on the 15th of this month and several of the participants had reported symptoms of coronavirus.

Following this incident people on the Arunodaya Mawatha in Obeysekerapura have been subjected to a special inspection.

However, it has been reported that the priest who had organized the service had closed the church and left the place.

Meanwhile, several persons who had gone abroad had been self-quarantined in several houses in Arunodaya Mawatha.