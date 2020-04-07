Covid -19 infections cross 1,000 in India - 25 deaths

In India, the number of infected Covid-19 numbers have reached nearly one thousand with 61 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The Indian Ministry of Health has announced the death of 25 patients with Covid-19 infection.

India is currently carrying out a 21-day quarantine period (Lockdown)to curb the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special statement to the nation again.

He said that the lockdown has been initiated in India to protect the public and for their benefit.

He also warned that violating those limits would endanger their own lives. However, the Indian Prime Minister Modi apologized to the people for having to take drastic measures.