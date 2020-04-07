Four suspects arrested for transporting heroin in three wheeler (Video)

Police found 12 grams and 820 milligrams of heroin hidden inside the three-wheeler.
The suspects who were arrested are between 20 to 30 years of age.
They are to be produced before the Moneragala Court tomorrow.
Sunday, 29 March 2020 - 17:33
