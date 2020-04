A total of 206 persons have been arrested for curfew violations during the 6-hour period from 6 am to 12 noon.



Police Media Division stated that 56 vehicles have also been taken into custody.



Accordingly 6,247 persons have been arrested for violating curfew from the 20th March to 12 noon on 29 March.



Police Media Division stated that 1533 vehicles have been taken into police custody.