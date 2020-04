Princess Maria Teresa of Spain has died in Paris, becoming the first royal to die of coronavirus.



She is 86 and a professor at the Sorbonne University in France.



According to foreign reports, she is a relative of King Philip VI of Spain.



Earlier, tests conducted on King Philip VI confirmed that he was not infected with the coronavirus.



A few weeks later, Princess Maria Theresa was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. She is also nicknamed 'Red Princess' because of her open ideas and activities.