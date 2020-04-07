Thomas Schaefer, finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, commit suicide over Coronavirus

Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, has committed suicide.



It has been reported that he was becoming "deeply worried" over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, according to state premier Volker Bouffier.

Thomas Schaefer, 54, was Hesse state's finance chief for 10 years and had been working "day and night" to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.



He was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution's office has stated that they believe he died by suicide, according to international media reports.



Hesse is home to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters. The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.



