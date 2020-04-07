සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Two (2) Coronavirus patients identified – Total number reported in SL increases to 117

Sunday, 29 March 2020 - 20:00

Two (02) more patients transferred to IDH from Chilaw and Rathnapura hospitals after they were confirmed for COVID- 19 virus infection.

Therefore, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka has now increased to 117.

Meanwhile 2 patients who recovered upon contracting the virus were released yesterday from the IDH and accordingly the number of recovered patients is at 11.

Meanwhile, the government previously decided to declare an area comprising of villages in the Bandaragama- Atalugama area in Kalutara and Akurana in Kandy as well as Kadayankulama in Puttlam to be completely isolated areas.

Accordingly, no individual is permitted to enter or leave those areas.

Further health units have advised 142 individuals in 29 houses in the Nattandiya and Marada areas to exercise self isolation refraining from leaving their residences.

This was with the identification of a Corona infected patient from the area.

DIG Ajith Rohana in a plea to the public requests that if anyone who has arrived in the island after March 10th from any country in the world has not registered themselves yet, to do so soon. 

Similarly the DIG said further that the registration could be done by calling the telephone number 1933.

