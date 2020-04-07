The 'Hiru Sahana Yathra' journey on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus was implemented for the third day.



It was centered in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Galle districts.



The soritng and the preperation of packs was done at Hiru Life studio in Battaramulla, Pelawatta.

The Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step according to an initiative of Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru group of companies.



The Hiru Shana Yatra will journey across the country considering your life and protection as our responsibility.