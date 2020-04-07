Pensions+to+be+paid+on+April+2+and+3

It has been decided to pay the pensions on April 2 and 3. This decision was taken at the Presidential Task Force meeting.

Pensioners who cannot collect the pensions have the opportunity to do so on April 6th.

The Prime Minister's Office says that pensions can be obtained through post offices and bank accounts.

Pensioners who receive pensions through post offices, will receive their pensions delivered through the post offices to their houses or to the GN divisions.

The Armed Forces and the Police will provide necessary travel facilities to the persons who need to collect their pensions from the banks. The relevant Grama Niladhari needs to be informed regarding the requirement.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, all state and private bankers have agreed to open at least one branch in each city during these days.