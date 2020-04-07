Unemployed+graduates+for+Coronavirus+mitigation+work

The government has decided to appoint unemployed graduate trainees to the offices of the MOH for Coronavirus mitigation work.

However, considering the prevailing situation, training period of trainee graduates who has reported to the Divisional Secretariats have been delayed until May.



Meanwhile, considering the request of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine, it has been decided to temporary attach these trainee graduates to MOH offices to assist in the process of controlling the corona virus disease.



Due to the existing curfew, it is not compulsory for them to report for duties at MOH offices today (30.03.2020) and there will be an announcement in this regard in the future.