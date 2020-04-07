UPDATE Monday 30 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 700,000 and the Total deaths exceed 33,000

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 720,117 and 33, 925 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 4.44 am today (30).United States of America has the highest number of infections with 140,886 reported cases.Five countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain and Germany).* USA 140,886* Italy 97,689* China 82,122* Spain 80,110* Germany 62,095* France 40,708* Iran 38,309* UK 19,780* Switzerland 14,829* Netherlands 10,930* Belgium 10,836* South Korea 9,583* Turkey 9,217* Austria 8,788* Canada 6,280* Portugal 5,962The Global death count now stands at 33,925.Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 10,779 deaths followed by Spain with 6,803.Seven countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000 (Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France, USA and UK)Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths* Italy 10,779* Spain 6,803* China 3,304* Iran 2,640* France 2,606* USA 2,467* UK 1,231The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 149,082 people.

Spain prepared to enter its third week under near-total lockdown as the government approved a strengthening of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the death toll rose to 6.803.

Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 80,110.

Italian authorities said they would extend a month-long lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of deaths in the country reached 10,779 and the number of infected neared one hundred thousand.