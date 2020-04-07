සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UPDATE Monday 30 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 700,000 and the Total deaths exceed 33,000

Monday, 30 March 2020 - 6:14

UPDATE+Monday+30+March+-+Total+number+of+Covid-19+cases+in+the+world+crosses+700%2C000+and+the+Total+deaths+exceed+33%2C000
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 720,117 and 33, 925 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 4.44 am today (30).

United States of America has the highest number of infections with 140,886 reported cases.

Five countries have reported over 50,000 infected cases (USA, Italy, China, Spain and Germany).

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

* USA 140,886
* Italy 97,689
* China 82,122
* Spain 80,110
* Germany 62,095

Countries with 10,000-50,000 infected patients

* France 40,708
* Iran 38,309
* UK 19,780
* Switzerland 14,829
* Netherlands 10,930
* Belgium 10,836

Countries with 5,000-10,000 infected patients

* South Korea 9,583
* Turkey 9,217
* Austria 8,788
* Canada 6,280
* Portugal 5,962

The Global death count now stands at 33,925.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 10,779 deaths followed by Spain with 6,803.

Seven countries have reported deaths in excess of 1,000 (Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France, USA and UK)

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths

* Italy 10,779
* Spain 6,803
* China 3,304
* Iran 2,640
* France 2,606
* USA 2,467
* UK 1,231

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 149,082 people.

Spain prepared to enter its third week under near-total lockdown as the government approved a strengthening of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the death toll rose to 6.803.

Second only to Italy in fatalities, Spain also saw infections rise to 80,110.

Italian authorities said they would extend a month-long lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of deaths in the country reached 10,779 and the number of infected neared one hundred thousand.

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.