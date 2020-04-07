Curfew lifted excluding Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kandy, Puttlam and Jaffna districts

Curfew imposed on all districts was lifted from 6.00 am onwards today except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttlam, Kandy and Jaffna districts.

Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm today.

However the government stated that curfew will continue to be in effect for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttlam, Kandy and Jaffna districts until informed otherwise.

During curfew, traveling between districts will be prohibited except for essential services.

Army commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva urged all shops in areas in which curfew has been lifted to be reopened.

The army commander also advised consumers and shop owners to follow guidelines provided by the health units.

Further DIG Ajith Rohana expressing his views to the media at the 'National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19' noted that police officers dressed in civil will be deployed in areas where curfew will be lifted temporarily.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to close all shops in the towns of Galenbindunuwewa, Kahatagasdiliya, Horowpathaana and Kekiraawa in the Anuradhapura district, even though curfew has been lifted today.

That is in view of the information now received stating that the person recently detected in Akurana to be infected with Coranavirus had visited these areas and associated with several people in the area.

Similarly shop owners and the Urban Council have decided to keep the shops in the four towns of Welimade, Bandarawela, Haputale and Diyatalawa closed.

This is because the public had not adhered to the instructions given by the Government health sector for their own security.

Accordingly, the vendors and the urban councils have decided to distribute essential goods to the people in these towns by delivering them to their homes today.