සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew lifted excluding Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kandy, Puttlam and Jaffna districts

Monday, 30 March 2020 - 7:53

Curfew+lifted+excluding+Colombo%2C+Kalutara%2C+Gampaha%2C+Kandy%2C+Puttlam+and+Jaffna+districts

Curfew imposed on all districts was lifted from 6.00 am onwards today except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttlam, Kandy and Jaffna districts.

Curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm today.

However the government stated that curfew will continue to be in effect for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttlam, Kandy and Jaffna districts until informed otherwise.

During curfew, traveling between districts will be prohibited except for essential services.

Army commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva urged all shops in areas in which curfew has been lifted to be reopened.

The army commander also advised consumers and shop owners to follow guidelines provided by the health units.

Further DIG Ajith Rohana expressing his views to the media at the 'National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19' noted that police officers dressed in civil will be deployed in areas where curfew will be lifted temporarily.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to close all shops in the towns of Galenbindunuwewa, Kahatagasdiliya, Horowpathaana and Kekiraawa in the Anuradhapura district, even though curfew has been lifted today.

That is in view of the information now received stating that the person recently detected in Akurana to be infected with Coranavirus had visited these areas and associated with several people in the area.

Similarly shop owners and the Urban Council have decided to keep the shops in the four towns of Welimade, Bandarawela, Haputale and Diyatalawa closed.

This is because the public had not adhered to the instructions given by the Government health sector for their own security.

Accordingly, the vendors and the urban councils have decided to distribute essential goods to the people in these towns by delivering them to their homes today.

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.