Stabbed for plucking Polos (video)

The owner who lost his temper due to an individual picking polos from his garden at Nadugala in Matara has attacked the person with a knife.
It is reported that the person who was stabbed was admitted to the Matara Hospital.
Monday, 30 March 2020 - 12:46
