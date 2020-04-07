Hiru Sahana Yathra is now in operation for the fourth day (Video)

The Hiru Sahana Yathra is now in operation for the fourth day on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus.



This will be centered around Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts.

Accordingly, the Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step according to an initiative of Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru group of companies.



The Hiru media network requests you to provide us with information about religious places, children's homes and elders homes in your area that need assistance.



You can inform us on 0773 035 926, 0773 939 209.





Accordingly, the Hiru Shana Yatra will travel across the country considering your life and protection as our responsibility.