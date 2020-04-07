A+special+protection+plan+for+detainees

The Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission has requested the President to take expedited steps to provide protection to detainees in prisons in the face of the spread of the corona virus.

The Media Co-ordinator of this Commission Sadjida Pasal said that this request has been made in a letter sent to the President.

Anyhow, Commissioner General of Prisons Jayasiri Tennakoon said that with the spread of the virus commencing, the Prisons Departments took expedited steps in connection with protecting detainees.

Accordingly, taking detainees to Court for legal purposes has been halted and is being carried out through Skype technology while several steps including stopping external visitors for prisoners have been taken.

In 30 prisons across the country, there are 26,000 detainees and based on instructions from the President, the Commissioner General of Prisons said that a committee is making required decisions to look into decreasing the number of internal detainees by releasing, possible prisoners on bail.

The Prisons Department said that accordingly about 5000 to 6000 detainees could be released on bail.