Work+from+home+30+March-+3+April+

The government has announced a period of work from home today to April 3 with a view of strengthening the government's efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The President’s Media Division declared through a statement that all state, semi-public and private sector institutions will be covered under this category.

This period is not considered as a public holiday and it is the responsibility of the government to continue the public service operations.

The aim is to prevent people from gathering together thereby allowing space for social distancing.

Previously March 20th to Friday 27th was declared a working week.

Meanwhile, the training of graduate trainees who have already reported to the Divisional Secretariats has been delayed until May, considering the prevailing situation.

However, on the request of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine, it has been decided to temporarily attach these graduates to the MOH offices to assist in the coronavirus control process.

However, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government stated that it is not necessary to report to the Health Medical Officer or the Divisional Secretariats today since it will be difficult for them to report to work due to the curfew.