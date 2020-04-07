‘Avigan’ from Japan to be imported by SPC to curb coronavirus?

The attention of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation has focused its attention on importing to this country the drug named ‘Avigan’ believed to control to a certain extent the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

‘Avigan’ had been manufactured by the Japanese Government.

About 340 patients had joined the testing of this drug which was carried out and they had identified it as a drug that could provide ‘high protection.’

Officer of the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology Zhang Zhingmin had said recently that during testing, this drug had provided positive results.



