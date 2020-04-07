Arachchikattuwa PS member (UNP) arrested for obstructing Navy

A United National Party Member of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested for obstructing duties of the Navy during the period the curfew was in force.

Police said this arrest was made last night at Karukupane.

The Navy had seen a group of persons gathered in a house at a time when the curfew was in affect and warned them to disperse.

Later the, Pradeshiya Sabha member who had arrived at this place had behaved in a manner that obstructed the duties of the Navy personnel, the Arachchikattuwa Police said.