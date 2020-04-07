Pannila – Beruwala closed after a diagnosis of a Covid-19 patient

The Beruwala Health Medical Officer Dr. Waruna Seneviratne said that due to the discovery of a person infected with the Corona Virus, the Pannila village in the Beruwala Police Division has been completely closed.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division, he said that day before yesterday an individual resident in Pannila was admitted to the Kalutara, Nagoda Hospital suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus. Subsequently, it was confirmed, yesterday that he was infected.

The Health Medical Officer said that this individual worked as a driver in the field of tourism.