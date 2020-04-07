132+individuals+leave+for+their+homes+subsequent+to+completing+quarantine

Another 132 persons who were in quarantine subsequent to having arriving in the country from abroad, have completed their period in quarantine and left for their homes.

The Army said that 73 among them left the Diyathalawa Quarantine Center.

At the same time, 59 more who completed the 14-day quarantine period at Punani also left for their homes.

The group that left the Punani Quarantine Center were residents of Matara, Colombo and Badulla who had arrived on the island from Italy and South Korea.

There was a Buddhist Monk among these persons as well.