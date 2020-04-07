Imposing+of+curfew+or+isolation+of+areas+not+to+be+decided+at+divisional+levels+-PMD

The President’s Media Division issuing a statement has informed that the areas for imposing of curfew or isolation will be decided at the highest level of the Government, after giving due consideration and analysis of all data.



Therefore, these decisions should not be taken at divisional level, inconveniencing the public.



If there is a requirement to change the curfew regulations in certain areas all relevant information should be forwarded to the Task force appointed by the President for the eradication of corona virus.



The press release further states that any decision that would inconvenience or disrupt the daily life of the public should not be taken at divisional levels.