Medical+aid+from+the+Sri+Lankan+community+in+China

Sri Lankan Airlines has assisted in bringing down a consignment of medical aid from China.

The airline announced that the said consignment of medical aid was donated by the Sri Lankan community living in China.

Sri Lankan Airlines mentioned that essential medical equipment and goods inclusive of masks, protective clothing kits, eye protectors, nebulizers, oximeters, thermometers and glucometers were given by the Sri Lankan community living in China. These equipment will be handed over to the local health authorities in the near future to be distributed among hospitals.