A+cat+In+Belgium+has+got+infected+with+corona+virus

The foreign media reported that after examining the feline the veterinary surgeons has confirmed this.

It is being reported the public health officials had advised the veterinary surgeons to examine a pet of a Covid-19 infected person.

Accordingly, the subsequent test carried out confirmed the infection.

Doctors point out that now there is a possibly of pets being infected with the deadly corona virus.

Foreign media further reported that earlier a few pet dogs in Hong Kong had been infected with corona virus.