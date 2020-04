The prosperity of a home garden programme is to begin next week with supplying of necessary seeds and fertilizer.

That is jointly together with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agrarian Development Department and the Samurdhi Development Department.

Several rounds of talks have been held regarding this program at present under the leadership of Minister Chamal Rajapakse, Minster of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development, internal trade, food security and consumer welfare.