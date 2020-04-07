A+prison+sentence+of+six+months+if+essential+goods+are+hidden

With curfew imposed by the government under the prevention of the spread of the Corona Virus in this country, the task of distributing essential goods to the people is in operation further.

Goods are distributed by Sathosa and Supermarkets, distribution of drugs among patients has commenced by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Lanka Sathos distributes essential goods in small trucks to the people, Supermarkets have got together with private distribution companies and distributes essential goods as well.

Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority Asela Bandara said that any merchants who hide essential items will be liable to a 6 month prison sentence.

He said that among the complaints being received by the Authority most are about hiding essential goods and that they have made arrangements to carry out daily raids constantly.

Meanwhile, although stocks of vegetables had been brought to the Dambulla Economic Center since there were no traders to purchase them, a crisis situation has arisen.

At the same time even though there are large stocks of vegetables arriving at the Manning Market in Colombo there are no buyers, the President Colombo Manning Market Traders’ Association Lal Hettige told the Hiru News Division.

In the meantime, Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Consultant Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said that distribution of drugs could be carried out by private pharmacies as well in addition to the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

He said that owners of private pharmacies can inform the Minister of Health about distribution and put into operation the relevant procedure. By now, 3,000 pharmacies across the island have joined this programme.

People cannot go to pharmacies and obtain medicine for their prescriptions, therefore Consultant Dr Prasanna Gunasena said further that arrangements will be made to send the medication through the post.