Four Covid-19 patients recover including female - Total recoveries 15

Four (04) more COVID- 19, positive patients, have completely recovered and have been discharged from the IDH.



It is also reported that there was a female among the four who were discharged.

15 persons have recovered and been discharged, having received treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus).



Meanwhile, another 132 persons who were in quarantine subsequent to having arrived in the country from abroad, have completed their period in quarantine and left for their homes.

The Army said that 73 among them left the Diyathalawa Quarantine Center.

At the same time, 59 more who completed the 14-day quarantine period at Punani also left for their homes.

The group that left the Punani Quarantine Center were residents of Matara, Colombo and Badulla who had arrived in the island from Italy and South Korea.

There was a Buddhist Monk among these persons as well.