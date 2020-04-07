A+suspect+with+a+stock+of+Kerala+Cannabis+valued+at+more+than+Rs.+15+million+captured+in+Jaffna

An individual with a stock of Kerala Cannabis of 114 Kilograms, valued at more than Rs. 15 million has been taken into custody on the Jaffna – Uduthurai coast.

The suspect had been transporting in a dinghy yesterday evening, without even considering the curfew imposed on the Jaffna District when the Navy had arrested him.

It has been revealed that this Kerala Cannabis had been brought via the sea to Sri Lanka and planned to be distributed in various areas of the country. The 37-year-old suspect, a resident of Thalayadi – Jaffna who was taken into custody with the stock of Kerala Cannabis was handed over to the Palai Police for further investigations.