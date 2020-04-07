Curfew+re-imposed++at+2.00+pm

The curfew which was lifted at 6.00 am today in all other districts except, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Puttalam and Jaffna has been reinforced.

Meanwhile, 75 persons who violated the curfew during the period 6.00 am to 12 noon today have been taken into custody. The Police Media Division said that 35 vehicles were also taken into their custody during the same period.

In the meantime, from the beginning, 6925 persons who violated the curfew together with 1678 vehicles have been taken into Police custody.